Citing some ‘personal items,’ Ada County Sheriff Stephen Bartlett retires unexpectedly

Ada County Sheriff Stephen Bartlett stepped down from his position Monday morning. He will begin an early retirement “effective immediately.”

Bartlett made the announcement through an internal email sent to all employees at the Sheriff’s Office. The retirement was unexpected, ACSO Public Information Officer Patrick Orr confirmed.

Chief Deputy Scott Johnson will act as sheriff until a new one is appointed by Ada County commissioners. The Ada County sheriff is an elected position, but commissioners will select a sheriff if a term is cut short.

Bartlett has served as Ada’s sheriff since 2015, when he was appointed by commissioners following the retirement of the former Sheriff Gary Raney. Bartlett, who won re-election in 2020, did not specify a reason for his departure, other than his need to “attend to a couple personal items.”

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve you and this incredible community. You are great people and I have loved every minute of being your sheriff,” Bartlett wrote in the email. “I have to attend to a couple personal items and scheduling in my life and am looking forward to that very much. Stay safe and enjoy the journey.”

Due to the abrupt nature of Bartlett’s departure, ACSO Director of Communication Andrea Dearden said she does not have further information at this time.

“Since it is a holiday, we are not in the office,” Dearden told the Idaho Statesman. “I expect to learn more about next steps tomorrow. We will share an update with the community then.”