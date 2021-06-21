Fire at soon-to-be demolished Boise school injures two, fire crews investigating

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Two construction workers were treated for minor injuries after a large fire broke out at an old elementary school that is set to be demolished in Boise.

The Boise Fire Department said in a tweet that fire crews were called out to the school at 9:39 a.m., and three ladder trucks and nine engines were at the scene.

According to a tweet from the Boise School District, the old Valley View Elementary School caught fire Monday morning. The elementary school is located at 3555 N. Milwaukee Street. All school personnel are safe and accounted for, the district said.

The old elementary school is set to be torn down and replaced with a new building on the same plot of land. Firefighters were working to prevent the fire from spreading to the new school being built behind it.

School was not in session when the fire began, as Boise school’s left for summer break in late May.

BFD also said in a tweet there were two construction workers who were treated for minor injuries at the scene by paramedics. No other injuries were reported by authorities as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Smoke from the fire could be seen throughout Boise and the Treasure Valley. As of Monday morning, the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Fire crews remained at the scene as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. It was not immediately clear how much damaged the fire caused to the building.