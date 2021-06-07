Ada County family displaced after house catches fire north of Boise

No injuries were reported after an Idaho home north of Boise and east of Eagle caught fire Sunday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, fire crews were sent to the 10000 block of Maymie Road after reports of a structure fire at a home, according to a news release from the Boise Fire Department.

An Eagle fire crew and battalion chief were first to the scene and reported seeing “heavy fire” coming from the back of the home. Boise units were on scene soon after, including four engines and two trucks, as well as Boise police and Ada County Paramedics.

Firefighters were able to contain fire damage to the involved house and prevent flames from spreading to nearby homes. The fire was under control after about 20 minutes, according to BFD.

The fire caused “extensive damage” to the home, the release stated.

All residents of the home were able to leave safely, and no injuries were reported in connection with the fire. The residents were displaced due to the fire, and are receiving assistance through the Boise Firefighters Local 149 Burnout Fund.

The cause of the fire was not yet known as of Monday morning, and the investigation into the fire is ongoing.