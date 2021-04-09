Missing the Friends of Boise Public Library book sale? It’s online now — but act fast

The Friends of the Boise Public Library is bringing back its famous spring book sale this year, but you won’t be able to rummage through old paperbacks.

Instead, the sale will be conducted entirely online. The nonprofit group that works to support the library has sorted books, DVDs, CDs and more into groupings that are targeted at specific interests.

Sets includes “Chapter books for Mystery Lovers,” “Community cooking,” a complete set of Harry Potter books, hiking atlases and more. Other finds include a bookcase with cubbies, Japanese art, Nintendo 3DS games, and 26 music books to lead a band class with.

Bids start at $8 (for a copy of the complete works of Shakespeare “illustrated with photographs of actual productions”) and range based on the value of items. Move fast: Some, like the 66 family-friendly “dirt-cheap DVDs” selling for $25, are “buy now” items that can’t be bid on.

There are 100 listings to match a variety of interests, according the Friends’ advertisement for the event. It’s free to browse the auction and bid, but if you do buy something, the proceeds go to support to Boise library.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way the Friends has been able to operate. They haven’t been able to accept donations of gently used materials due to safety protocols, and they had to shift to online auction-style sales. Past sales happened in August and February.

The April auction runs 7 a.m. Friday, April 9, through 7 p.m. Sunday, April 11. Purchases will be picked up at the Main Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.

To browse the auction, visit 32auctions.com/FriendsAprilAuction.