What’s still open? What do I need to do? Here’s what to know about Boise’s new health order

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Thursday that the city would begin enforcing its health order requiring masks to be worn in businesses, leading to potential penalties for people and businesses who refuse to follow the guidelines.

The decision follows a panel with health executives earlier this week who told McLean that without change, hospitals were going to continue to be overwhelmed.

But what exactly is changing with this new order? When does it start? And what does it mean for you and your family?

What’s changing? When does the order take effect?

The biggest change from this order and the last one is the planned enforcement. In the past, the city has repeatedly focused on educating violators, which McLean said in April was an effort to make sure that the city wasn’t creating an extra backlog for the court system or for the jail.

Now, however, McLean will direct police to assist businesses where customers are not following their protocols. If a customer is not following COVID-19 guidelines and a business needs assistance, the business can call the police department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 208-377-6790. Boise police will respond at the request of businesses and can issue citations for or even arrest people who do not comply with a business’s protocols but refuse to leave.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23. McLean said Thursday during a press conference that allowing a few days before it takes hold is to give businesses time to prepare if they need it.

If a business is refusing to follow public health orders, customers can file complaints with the city clerk’s office starting Monday at 208-608-7040.

According to a news release from the city, city officials will inspect those businesses licensed by the city and will refer others to Central District Health. The city will inform businesses of the complaint and educate them on the public health order, including potential consequences for not adhering.

Businesses that are licensed by the city and “pose a clear and immediate threat to the health, safety and welfare of the public” may have their city licenses suspended immediately for at least 10 days on the first violation, according to the news release. The second violation would lead to a suspension of at least 20 days, and a third could lead to a business losing its license for a full year.

The order continues to require people to wear masks and to socially distance whenever possible.

It also limits city meetings and restricts access to city buildings — see more on that below.

Is this a new shutdown?

It’s not a full shutdown like when McLean ordered restaurants to close dine-in services in March, but almost all city buildings will be closed to the public until at least Jan. 15.

That includes:

Boise City Hall

City Hall West

All city libraries

Boise Depot

James Castle House

Boise WaterShed

Foothills Learning Center

Boise Urban Garden School

Fort Boise Community Center

Idaho IceWorld, the Boise Senior Center and Boise city pools will all be closed through next summer. Curbside lunch service will still be available at the Senior Center.

McLean said those decisions are both for public health and for “fiscal reasons.”

Why are restaurants still allowed to be open?

Seth Ogilvie, the mayor’s spokesperson, said that the new enforcement rules are supposed to help restaurants that are being safe to stay open and help others become safer.

“Under this order, if restaurants do not take the steps needed to keep their employees and customers healthy and safe, they will not remain open,” Ogilvie said in an email.

Bars must follow guidelines put in place by Central District Health, according to the order, and bicycle bars are closed.

What happens to the employees who work in the facilities that are closing?

McLean said Thursday that the city is repurposing staff wherever possible.

“If there are staff at specific facilities that can help provide services at others, we’re working to do that,” she said.

It’s not clear where staff members may go or what jobs they may do, but in the spring when facilities closed, many staff members were called upon to become “social ambassadors” who visited parks and other public spaces and remind people to wear masks and to social distance.