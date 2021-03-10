Cause of Boise apartment building fire undetermined, but crews are still investigating

Boise fire crews are still trying to determine what caused a blaze in an unoccupied apartment building downtown last week.

Though accidental causes are suspected, investigators are working to figure out just how the fire at the Jules and Third apartment building at 2nd and Myrtle streets ignited, according to a news release from the Boise Fire Department.

The building was under construction and unoccupied when the fire began, and seven apartments sustained water or fire damage. Officials told the Statesman the night of the fire that the apartments that burned had been completed.

Boise Fire said in the release that buildings under construction have unknown risks, such as “incomplete staircases, open valves, and inability to access the roof through the building.” Because of that, fire crews relied on ladder trucks in order to reach the roof. Crews also forcibly accessed the roof from inside the building. A nearby fire hydrant was not yet in service, causing them to run water to the roof using ladder trucks.

In total, 15 units, seven fire engines and three Boise firetrucks were called to the scene.

The department did not issue a damage estimate as of Tuesday.