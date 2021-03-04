Breaking: Downtown Boise building on fire

Boise firefighters responded to a fire at a building under construction on Thursday night, according to city officials.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of a building at 2nd and Myrtle streets in Downtown Boise, photos and videos from the scene showed. Officials said access to the building was an issue because it was under construction.

Ada County Emergency dispatchers said the fire was called in at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Officials blocked lanes of travel as the Boise Fire Department, Boise Police Department and Ada County Paramedics responded. A dispatch supervisor told the Statesman shortly after 7 p.m. that paramedics had not transported anyone from the scene and no injuries had been reported.

Officials said it’s a two-alarm fire, meaning units were dispatched from two firehouses.

The fire appears to be at one of the buildings that make up Jules on 3rd, an apartment complex at 412 S. 3rd St. It’s owned by Boise Caddis, a subsidiary of River Caddis Development Corp. of East Lansing, Michigan. Last year, officials said construction on the apartment’s 173 units should be complete by July of this year.