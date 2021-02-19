Boise & Garden City

Mask mandate is back in Boise. Mayor acts after health district drops countywide rule.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean wears a mask while speaking during a public event in November. She reinstated a mask order Friday after the Central District Health board downgraded Ada County’s requirements.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean reinstituted the city’s mask mandate just hours after the Central District Health board voted to roll back Ada County’s on Friday.

The city’s mask requirements were previously tied to Central District Health’s requirement, but the board of the health district voted unanimously Friday morning to remove the order for Ada and Valley counties.

The rule will return to the way it had been for months — face coverings must completely cover someone’s nose and mouth, but masks with valves, openings or holes are not allowed.

Masks are required in any public place, including businesses, parks, trails, and other spaces.

The order specifically notes that violations could be considered a misdemeanor punishable by a fine or jail time, but the city has opted instead to cite people with trespassing if they enter a business but refuse to put on a mask. No one has been charged since the beginning of December, according to the city’s enforcement dashboard.

The new health order also adds a prohibition on gatherings of 50 or more people.

Boise originally issued a mask order that took effect July 4.

The order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday night.

