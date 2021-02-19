Mask mandates removed in Ada and Valley counties. Masks are still recommended.

Mask mandates in Ada and Valley counties are no more.

During a Friday morning meeting, board members of the Boise-based Central District Health voted unanimously to remove the health orders for the two counties, which have been in place for several months. Ada County’s health order went into effect on June 24, 2020, while Valley County’s order went into effect on Aug. 11, 2020.

The health orders that contained the mandates will now move to advisories in both counties.

Dr. Ted Epperly, a member of the board, emphasized that the lifting of these orders does not mean that the COVID-19 pandemic is over and everyone should continue to wear masks, physically distance from others and take precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.