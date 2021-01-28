Jury duty is hard enough. Don’t fall for this scam hitting Ada County residents

Ada County officials are warning Idahoans to beware of scams connected to jury duty.

Some county residents have been recent targets of phone calls and emails that threaten jail time, fines and prosecution for not complying with a jury duty notice, according to an alert from Ada County communications officer Elizabeth Duncan.

These calls and emails — which try to solicit money, gift card or credit card information — are fraudulent and not connected to Ada County courts.

It is a crime for someone to pass themselves off as a court official or member of law enforcement, so those who experience these scam attempts should take the matter seriously, Duncan said. If you receive a suspicious call or email that tries to solicit financial or personal information, do not provide the requested information.

County officials want to instruct the public to hang up from the suspicious call and notify the county’s jury commission immediately by phone at 208-287-7570 or by email at Jury.Commission@adacounty.id.gov. You can also notify a local law enforcement agency.