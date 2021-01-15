4 injured, including firefighters, after fire breaks out at Boise house

Idaho fire crews were at the scene of an early-morning fire that left several people injured.

Around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Boise firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 2800 block of West Lemhi Street and found heavy fire inside the building, according to a tweet from the Boise Fire Department. Crews were able to extinguish the flames.

First reponders took two residents to the hospital. The department did not say what condition the two were in at the hospital as of Friday morning.

Additionally, two firefighters suffered minor injuries while fighting the fire, according to the department.

Fire crews were still at the scene as of 8 a.m. Friday, and the cause of the fire was still under investigation by the department.