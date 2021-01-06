A potential change to Boise’s skyline? Why the council delayed a decision on two towers

If approved, the project would change Boise’s skyline.

But now, developer Tommy Ahlquist’s bid to bring two towers to downtown Boise is delayed at least until March, when it will go before the Boise City Council once again.

The council voted Tuesday to defer the project that would have brought towering buildings — one 16 stories, the other 10 — to the city, asking Ahlquist and his Meridian-based firm, Ball Ventures Ahlquist, to make several changes to the design of the project before bringing it back to the city.

Some people and groups, including the Downtown Boise Neighborhood Association where the project would be located, were in favor of the project because it brings housing to the city. The developer also had worked with the neighborhood association to address some of their most pressing concerns.

But others largely worried about what the tall building would mean for the character of the neighborhood. While the project is downtown, many of the buildings nearest to the project are only a few stories tall. Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended in November that the council deny the project.

“The intensity is too much. The massing is too much. The setbacks are nonexistent,” Commissioner Ashley Squyres said at that meeting.

Speaking during their meeting Tuesday night, council members had concerns, but several council members said they felt like the project may still be workable with a few changes.

An artist’s rendering of the building proposed by Ball Ventures Ahlquist and Idaho Central Credit Union at 200 N. 4th St. The “mixed use” building would have housing, offices, retail and parking. This view looks to the southwest. Fifth Street is lower left, Bannock Street lower right. City of Boise filing

What was the project before the council?

Ahlquist — a Republican gubernatorial candidate in 2018 who ultimately lost the nomination to now-Gov. Brad Little — proposed tearing down a three-story ICCU branch currently in place at 200 N. 4th St. In its place would be two towers.

The taller of the two, at 16 stories, would have a new ICCU branch on the ground floor, as well as a Saltzer medical clinical and space for two other businesses. The second floor through the sixth would have 460 parking spaces. Floors seven through 14 would consist of two floors of office space for ICCU and six for medical offices. The top two floors would have condominiums.

On the other tower, which would be only 10 stories tall, would have dozens of apartments, split between studios and one- and two-bedrooms. David Turnbull, founder of Brighton Corporation and a partner on the project, said the average apartment would be able 650 square feet and would start in cost around $1,100 dollar monthly.

If approved, the buildings would be two of the tallest in the city. The taller tower would be 232 feet. According to skyscraper-tracking database Emporis, it would be shorter than only the Eighth & Main building (also known as the Zions Bank building), which is 323 feet tall, and U.S. Bank Plaza, which is 267 feet. The shorter tower would be 126 feet tall.

That’s different than the original design. Geoff Wardle, lawyer for the project, said that after meeting with neighbors, the developers made “significant” changes to the project. That included redesigning the project so that the taller tower faced Idaho Street instead of Bannock Street, according to previous Statesman reporting, which helped to protect the view of the Capitol for residents of the nearby Imperial Plaza condominiums. They also added more apartments and moved a parking entrance.

Even with those changes, many residents told the council they felt the towers, with their height and the fact that the building would take up much of a block, would violate the city’s comprehensive plan.

An artist’s rendering of the building proposed by Ball Ventures Ahlquist and Idaho Central Credit Union at 200 N. 4th St. The “mixed use” building would have housing, offices, retail and parking. This view looks to the northeast and the Foothills. Fourth Street is lower left, Idaho Street lower right, obscured by trees. City of Boise filing

What is expected now?

In their vote to defer, members of the council laid out some things they would like to see when the project comes back before the council.

Council members asked to see several things:

A look at the height of the taller tower, although it doesn’t necessarily need to change — Council President Elaine Clegg said she didn’t have a problem with the height while others asked the developer to look into it

Less space for parking

More space dedicated to housing

An exploration on whether the developer would be able to accept vouchers, which help to make housing affordable for lower-income families

Whether the trees in the area could be maintained

Changes to the setbacks on the project

A new meeting with neighbors about the design.

Council Member Patrick Bageant said that while he felt sending the project back for updates was a good idea, he didn’t feel it was a good way to do business in the future.

“We’re essentially designing a building from the dais on a without-objection basis as my colleagues throw out their good ideas,” he said. “The applicant is going to go back rejigger their building based on what they’ve heard from us in this meeting while we’re kind of trying to do it on the fly.”

He said that he didn’t want to encourage that as way to get “challenging projects” through council approval.

“Please, when you come back, come back with something very concrete that we can give you a clear up or down, yes or no answer,” Bageant said.

The project is scheduled to go before the council again at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Boise City Hall and virtually at cityofboise.org/virtual-meetings.