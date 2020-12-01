Idaho Statesman Logo
No ceremony due to COVID-19? No problem. This Boise Christmas tradition still shines

With little fanfare and no festive ceremony to flick the switch on the lights, the 2020 Capitol Christmas tree in Boise has nevertheless been lit to celebrate the holidays.

The 60-year-old spruce was moved into place on the Monday before Thanksgiving and the Department of Administration’s Facilities Services spent days stringing thousands of LED lights on the tree.

Although coronavirus put the kibosh on the usual tree-lighting celebration, Gov. Brad Little and first lady Teresa Little have invited Idahoans to come view the 50-foot tree and the Capitol Christmas decorations inside as well.

“There is much to reflect upon this year,” Little said in a press release. “I hope you take this time appreciate the things that are truly important and find any joy and blessings this year has brought.”

