Head-on crash early Friday on I-84 in Boise kills one, Idaho State Police say

A crash on Interstate 84 in Boise during the early hours of Friday killed a wrong-way driver, according to Idaho State Police.

At 4:11 a.m. Friday, ISP investigated a two-vehicle crash on I-84 at milepost 50.5 in Boise. David Baerwaldt, 66, of St. George, Utah, was driving westbound in a 2016 Peterbilt semi hauling two trailers. The semitrailer was struck head-on by a 1997 Saturn SL that was heading east in the westbound lanes. The driver of that vehicle died at the scene of the crash.

Baerwaldt was wearing his seat belt and was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Meridian. The driver of the Saturn died at the scene of the crash.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to an ISP news release. The cause of the crash is under further investigation.

The lanes on I-84 were blocked for about four and a half hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

