Homeless with COVID-19 relocated after fire last week at Boise hotel

Multiple people experiencing homelessness who were COVID-19 positive and being housed at a Boise hotel had to be relocated after a fire broke out at the Cottonwood Suites last week.

Interfaith Sanctuary, in partnership with the city of Boise and Our Path Home, created a temporary housing program for the city’s homeless population if someone were to test positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from Interfaith Sanctuary.

As part of the program, Interfaith Sanctuary set aside rooms at the Cottonwood Suites hotel, located at 3031 W. Main St., so people who test positive could safely quarantine. Interfaith also provided meal service and needed medicine through a partnership with Family Medicine Residency of Idaho.

On Nov. 19, a fire broke out at the hotel around 4 a.m., leading to an evacuation of the hotel. Of the 78 people staying at the hotel, 12 were COVID-19 positive homeless guests and two others were Interfaith Sanctuary staff members.

Everyone made it out of the hotel safely, including 11 people who were rescued by firefighters from a balcony. One firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the fire, according to a tweet from the Boise Fire Department.

A preliminary investigation led fire crews to believe that the fire started in a locked laundry room, with the fire possibly being caused by an electrical issue.

Haley Williams, a spokesperson for the Boise Police Department, said Tuesday that the final cause of the fire was undetermined, but investigators ruled that an electrical issue is probable cause of the fire.

Interfaith wanted to make clear that the fire was not started my a member of the homeless population, but rather as a result of an electrical issue.

The shelter was able to move the homeless people to another hotel to house the people displaced by the Cottonwood fire.

Interfaith Sanctuary has been hard-hit during the coronavirus pandemic, as the shelters are at capacity and COVID-19 cases are high as temperatures continue to drop.

Interfaith Sanctuary is managing four shelters; an emergency shelter for single men and women; and the hotel program for medically fragile and families with children. Interfaith also has a warming shelter, a place that provides daytime shelter, meals and a place to get out of the cold weather.