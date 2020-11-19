Boise & Garden City
11 rescued from balcony after fire breaks out at Boise hotel early Thursday morning
Idaho firefighters rescued nearly a dozen people trapped on a Boise hotel balcony during an early morning fire on Thursday after flames broke out at a hotel.
At 4:02 a.m., Boise Fire Department crews were called to a two-alarm fire at Cottonwood Suites on the 3000 block of West Main Street, according to tweets from the fire department.
While fighting the fire, crews rescued 11 people from a third floor balcony. Nine of those rescued were evaluated by medics at the scene of the fire, but none were taken to the hospital.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury during the fire, though Boise Fire did not state what the injury was in a tweet.
It was not immediately clear how the fire began, nor was it clear to what extent the fire damaged the hotel.
