11 rescued from balcony after fire breaks out at Boise hotel early Thursday morning

Idaho firefighters rescued nearly a dozen people trapped on a Boise hotel balcony during an early morning fire on Thursday after flames broke out at a hotel.

At 4:02 a.m., Boise Fire Department crews were called to a two-alarm fire at Cottonwood Suites on the 3000 block of West Main Street, according to tweets from the fire department.

While fighting the fire, crews rescued 11 people from a third floor balcony. Nine of those rescued were evaluated by medics at the scene of the fire, but none were taken to the hospital.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury during the fire, though Boise Fire did not state what the injury was in a tweet.

It was not immediately clear how the fire began, nor was it clear to what extent the fire damaged the hotel.

