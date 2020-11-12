Boise effectively shut down when COVID-19 arrived. What happens as cases rise again?

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean wants to meet with state officials, local police and Central District Health to “discuss the plan of action” for curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Idaho’s most populated city.

McLean confirmed Thursday that she didn’t think another shutdown was the most effective way to help cut down on cases in the city, but with samples taken from the city’s wastewater indicating a local spike in cases, and area hospitals taking on patients from around the state as other hospitals hit capacity, something needs to be done.

“I can’t emphasize enough: This is bad and it’s getting worse,” she said during a news conference.

That something could include changing the way Boise does business, although McLean didn’t specify how.

In March, McLean shut down city government buildings and ordered restaurants, libraries and City Hall to close. Parks were left open, but many facilities within them, including athletic courts and playgrounds, were temporarily shuttered.

The state eventually followed suit when Gov. Brad Little ordered a statewide stay-home order that shuttered non-essential businesses and largely cut down on the number of people heading out each day.

This time, it doesn’t appear similar restrictions are in the works.

“We’ve learned a lot since March,” McLean said. “We recognize that if you have compliance with masking and distancing, you can use a laser to point at the problem. You can have just as much effect, if not more, than a full-on shutdown, and that would be our preference.”

She said she hoped the city would be able to continue to provide digital services, including remote public hearings. Boise has been doing “hybrid” public meetings, allowing for limited in-person attendance alongside virtual attendance and testimony, since June.

She said there would also be updates soon on recreational opportunities offered by the city.

She also said within city limits, she didn’t expect stricter enforcement of mask orders and social distancing requirements.

A Boise Police Department spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the city had not issued any citations directly for not wearing masks or social distancing, although last month two people were arrested for misdemeanor trespassing after refusing to wear a mask at a Central District Health meeting.

McLean said that regional action is important to make sure restrictions actually work.

McLean: Boiseans should think twice about plans

Data from Central District Health indicates that more than half of all confirmed and probable cases in Ada County are in Boise. Numbers shared by the department with the Boise City Council on Tuesday show that children younger than 18 and adults older than 70 are seeing a particular spike in cases.

Kimberly Link, communicable disease program manager for Central District Health, told the Boise City Council on Tuesday that when people avoid large social gatherings, numbers tend to trend downward.

“I think we’ve kind of relaxed on that a bit, and people have been getting together,” Link told the council. “Now’s the time to look at that gain and look at how to spend more time with your direct family but maintain other social bonds in a non-physical way.”

Hospitals will see the effect of those choices in two to four weeks, she said.

McLean acknowledged that that could be difficult, especially as the holidays are coming up. She said she had recently had a discussion with her husband’s parents about not celebrating Thanksgiving together.

“The science is showing that it’s those gatherings where COVID is spreading,” she said. “We need to be careful. I’d urge Boiseans to think twice about what they might have for plans in store for this weekend and beyond and to really think about the impact our actions can have.”

Health Department: Keep Thanksgiving gatherings small

Central District Health put out guidance Thursday advising people on safer ways to celebrate the holidays. Many traditional activities — eating meals in close proximity and traveling out of area, for instance — can “greatly increase your risk for exposure,” the department said in a news release.

Instead, suggested courses of action included hosting a small Thanksgiving dinner with only those in your household, using video calls to include extended family members.

Virtually playing games, going online for Black Friday shopping, and staying home for holiday sporting events and parades are also safer options, according to the guidance.

“No one wants to think that the people closest to them could pose a threat, and it can feel strange wearing a mask and keeping your distance from those you know well,“ Russ Duke, district director for CDH said in the release. “We recognize it’s going to be tough to not host a big family dinner or say ‘no’ to a holiday party this year, but these scenarios are exactly where COVID is spreading in our communities, and we must make choices right now that will protect ourselves and loved ones.”