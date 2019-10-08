Boise City Council voted to transfer land to Meridian’s area of impact for this development

SHARE COPY LINK

Developing a project in two jurisdictions can be difficult, developers say, which is why representatives for DevCo Real Estate Development asked Boise City Council on Tuesday to transfer more than four acres from Boise’s area of impact to Meridians.

The developer is seeking to build 181 total units on 4.2 acres on Jasmine Lane (near the intersection of Ustick and Eagle Road). As planned, the project sat partially in Boise’s area of impact and partially in Meridian’s, meaning one part of the project would have certain city standards and utilities while the other part would have different ones.

Of the 181 units planned, 96 would be multifamily units on the Boise side while 85 would be single-family homes in Meridian. Developers wanted the project to be wholly in Meridian, which would make the project “easier and less costly ... to be developed,” according to documents submitted to the city of Boise.

Building in Boise would mean boring under Eagle Road and the use of a lift station to move sewage, which Boise’s Public Works Department did not recommend due to maintenance and operational costs. While it would be possible to leave the parcel in Boise and hook it up the various utilities, it would require an agreement from the property owner to the east of the project.

The project would have similar zoning if fully in Meridian, Boise city officials said, but the city would not get the approximately $100,000 in estimated tax revenue from the development.

The Delano project was compared to a nearby project for a Fast Eddy’s convenience store that saw a similar de-annexation and transfer to Meridian. That transfer was slightly different, as it allowed a commercial property to exist all in one jurisdiction. In a memo to the mayor and city council from Tom Laws, associate comprehensive planner for Boise, the proposed subdivision “could be developed in either jurisdiction, albeit somewhat less conveniently for the developer.”

After hearing from neighbors of the project, the council debated connectivity issues and how traffic would change with the extra homes in the area. Ultimately, it voted 4-1 to approve the amendment and to recommend Meridian look into another connection for local traffic to Eagle Road.

“I recognize that we don’t have an authority over that,” Boise City Council President Pro Tem Elaine Clegg said of decisions made outside the city’s jurisdiction, “but just to get the conversation started.”

Holli Woodings was the sole dissenting vote on the transfer.