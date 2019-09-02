Boise Fire Department urges City Council to reject this Foothills subdivision

Central Foothills Neighborhood seeks to block Eyrie Terrace development above Boise’s 36th Street and Hillside to Hollow Reserve area Homeowner Tim Breuer and the Central Foothills Neighborhood Association hope to block a proposed 30-home Eyrie Terrace development extending homes above 36th Street and Quail Hollow Golf Course in Boise. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Homeowner Tim Breuer and the Central Foothills Neighborhood Association hope to block a proposed 30-home Eyrie Terrace development extending homes above 36th Street and Quail Hollow Golf Course in Boise.

The Boise Fire Department does not think 30 new homes should be built in the central Foothills near Quail Hollow Golf Course.

Assistant Fire Marshal Ron Johnson has submitted a letter to the city Planning and Development Services Department saying the fire department recommends that the Boise City Council deny an application for the subdivision.

Developer Colin Connell applied in June to build the Eyrie Terraces subdivision on about 21 acres of land in the Foothills. The subdivision would extend from the existing Eyrie Canyon subdivision, northwest of the Hillside to the Hollow Reserve, a popular hiking and dog-walking area north of Hill Road between Bogus Basin Road and 36th Street.

There would be only one primary access point from North Villa Ridge Way, and two other emergency access points, according to Johnson’s letter.

“One secondary emergency access point is located approximately 1.3 miles from the proposed development on Settlers Ridge Road with the other being located approximately 1 mile from the proposed development on Bison Drive,” the letter says. “Wildfire risk is increased in this area due to topography and vegetation.”

The proposed subdivision also would have three dead-end roads, which are planned to be longer than what fire code requires for approval, the letter says. The roads are set to be 1,440 feet, 2,090 feet, and 2,230 feet, but special approval is needed for roads over 750 feet.

Neighbors in the area also have concerns about the proposed subdivision. The land Connell wants to develop is steep. The subdivision would also be developed on a lot that was previously deemed an open-space lot and on prominent ridge lines.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will have a hearing on the hillside permit at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Boise City Hall. The commission is expected to make a decision on the hillside permit and a recommendation to the City Council on the subdivision.

