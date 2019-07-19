Boise fire chief was offered a job in Bend, Oregon. Here’s why he turned it down

Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan talks about the Boise Foothills Fire Chief Dennis Doan talks about the Boise Fire Department's response to Thursday's Foothills wildfire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chief Dennis Doan talks about the Boise Fire Department's response to Thursday's Foothills wildfire.

Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan was offered a job as fire chief in Bend, Oregon, but he said he turned it down because visiting Bend affirmed to him “just how great Boise is.”

A list of applicants and finalists obtained by the Idaho Statesman found that Doan was one of 23 applicants for the job before being named one of four finalists. Doan confirmed Friday that he applied and ultimately turned the job down.

Doan told the Statesman on Friday that he got a call from a recruiter friend in March or April. That friend told him it would be a good fit, so Doan went to Bend and met with the city manager and union leaders.

After that meeting, he said they called him and asked him to apply. He did, and he went “a few weeks ago” for the interview process.

He ultimately decided to stay in Boise because when he completed the process, he realized his love for the city “more than ever.”

Doan makes about $153,000 annually as his base wage. He said he will be getting a raise but that the raise was still in negotiation and directed the Statesman to talk to Mayor David Bieter’s office. A spokesman for Bieter said he was not immediately able to comment on it.

According to records obtained by the Statesman, Doan is the sixth-highest paid employee in Boise.

Doan declined to say what salary was offered to him for the Bend job was. Officials in Bend were not immediately available for comment.

“We have a great mayor, great city, great team,” Doan said. “This is my home. Even Bend isn’t better, and it’s pretty awesome.”