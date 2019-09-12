Boise & Garden City
Five candidates running for two seats in Garden City council race
Garden City’s population is expected to reach 18,500 by 2040
November’s election in Garden City could mean a big shakeup for the City Council — or it could mean the council makeup stays the same.
This year, Council President Pam Beaumont is up for re-election, as is James Page. The city has at-large elections, which means that the top two vote-getters win and join — or stay on — the council. To keep their seats, Beaumont and Page each must get more votes than the three challengers.
Running in Garden City this year:
- Pam Beaumont
- Wendy Carver-Herbert
- Patrick Little
- James Page
- Jeff Stephenson
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
