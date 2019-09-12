Boise & Garden City

Five candidates running for two seats in Garden City council race

Garden City’s population is expected to reach 18,500 by 2040

Garden City's population has grown by 1,616 people since 2000. The city, which shares a border with Boise, currently has 12,240 residents. As the area grows and develops, it is expected to add more people. By
November’s election in Garden City could mean a big shakeup for the City Council — or it could mean the council makeup stays the same.

This year, Council President Pam Beaumont is up for re-election, as is James Page. The city has at-large elections, which means that the top two vote-getters win and join — or stay on — the council. To keep their seats, Beaumont and Page each must get more votes than the three challengers.

Running in Garden City this year:

  • Pam Beaumont
  • Wendy Carver-Herbert
  • Patrick Little
  • James Page
  • Jeff Stephenson

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

