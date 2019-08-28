Boise mayoral candidates meet tonight to talk about conservation. Follow along here

How does climate change affect us? Signs of climate change are happening across the world, but as global citizens, we have the option to take action against climate change following some of these helpful tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Signs of climate change are happening across the world, but as global citizens, we have the option to take action against climate change following some of these helpful tips.

Candidates for Boise mayor will meet publicly Wednesday night for their first forum together. They will discuss the environment, climate, sustainability and plans for Boise’s future.

The event starts at 7 p.m., and you can follow it right here, with live updates to this story by the Idaho Statesman’s City Hall reporter, Hayley Harding.

The event, called the Boise Mayoral Candidate Conservation Event, will be put on by Conservation Voters for Idaho and Boise State Public Radio at the Linen Building in Downtown Boise. Gemma Gaudette, host of Idaho Matters, will be the moderator.





Four mayoral candidates are expected to take part:

▪ Mayor David Bieter, the city’s longest-serving mayor, who is seeking a fifth term in the Nov. 5 election.

▪ City Council President Lauren McLean, who has been on the council since Bieter appointed her in 2011.

▪ Adriel Martinez, who ran for City Council in 2017.

▪ Cortney Nielsen, a political newcomer.

6:45 p.m.:

Lauren McLean is walking around the room and greeting people. No other mayoral candidates are here yet, but there are several members of their staffs.

The audience is filling up quickly, and organizers confirmed it’s not just hype — the event is actually sold out. Several local officials are also in the room, including Sen. Maryanne Jordan (D-17) and Rep. John Gannon (D-17A). Others in the audience since the last update include Brittany Scigliano (running for Seat 1) and Jimmy Hallyburton (running for Seat 3).

Hallyburton said he showed up because, since filing began Monday, “the race is on.” He has not yet decided who to vote for in the mayoral race or for other council seats.

“I think tonight is going to be interesting to see what sets Lauren apart from the mayor,” he said. “I think a lot of people are interesting to see that.”

6:05 p.m.:

Doors are open, and people are starting to stream in. Tickets for the event (organizers are not calling it a debate) are sold out, and organizers anticipate it will be standing room only.

Some of those in the audience include City Council candidates Karen Danley (running for Seat 1) and Meredith Stead (running for Seat 3).