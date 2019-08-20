There will soon be more units at this affordable Boise rental option

How IndieDwell turns used shipping containers into houses IndieDwell started with an idea and now is in producing homes from used railroad shipping containers in its Caldwell plant. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK IndieDwell started with an idea and now is in producing homes from used railroad shipping containers in its Caldwell plant.

Renovations at an El-Ada Community Action Partnership housing project will lead to better housing units — and more of them, Tim Lopez, director of the partnership, told Boise City Council at its meeting Tuesday.

Working in tandem with Boise-based IndieDwell, a company perhaps best known for turning shipping containers into residential spaces, the agency wants to replace the six units located at 2004 N. 28th St. with eight.

“Currently on that site, those units are approaching 70 years old,” Lopez testified before the council. “And unfortunately, they’re no longer in need of repair. They’re in need of replacement.”

The agency can no longer justify the cost of continuing to repair the current units, which is why it wants to replace them with new units Lopez described as fitting into the neighborhood while being modular and durable. He said that the tenants of the current units “deserve a decent, new affordable place to live,” and he sees replacement as the way to get there.

At the moment, all six units are occupied. Those tenants would have to relocate temporarily, Lopez said, but he told the council the agency is “addressing relocation concerns” for those affected. People living there now have indicated they would come back after the renovations, he said.

The focus is on affordable housing, both for the units in place right now and the proposed ones. Lopez wasn’t sure of the exact rents at the moment, but he estimated rent starts under $600 for one-bedroom units, is in the $700 range for a two-bedroom unit and is around $900 for a three-bedroom unit.

The new units, referred to as Sanders’ Crossing in some government documents, would also range from one to three bedrooms in size, but rents would have to rise to help afford the renovations.

The new rent costs would still be much lower than other places in the city, Lopez assured the council. In comparison, RentCafe, a website that track rental market trends, estimates the average rent in Boise to be $1,190.

Members of the Boise City Council expressed that they were glad to see the project, with Councilmember TJ Thomson calling it “one of the most well-thought-out dwelling projects I’ve seen in a while.”

“I commend you and encourage you to buy more property in Boise and put some more affordable housing,” Thomson said. No members of the public spoke on the project.

The council voted unanimously to approve a rezone of the 0.55-acre parcel the project sits on from R-1C (single-family residential, allowing eight units per acre) to R-1M (town lot residential, allowing 17 units per acre). That change would allow for the expansion, which Lopez said would be financed privately through a bank. It was not clear when the project would be completed.

That change could potentially lead to even more housing there in the future. Lopez said his agency likes “the idea of potentially building up” and stacking units as one might see in an apartment complex, but it wasn’t yet clear if that could be a feasible option.

The council took action on several other items as well. It denied a North West Neighborhood Association appeal of a proposed residential development at 9689 and 9731 West Shields Ave., green-lighting the Breezy Place subdivision to one day go through as long as a contract between the Boise Fire Department and the Eagle Fire Department is in place in the area.

It also voted to annex a half-acre at 7470 West State St. With that, the council also annexed 1.5 miles of right-of-way along State Street between Gary Lane and Ulmer Lane. It’s required by Idaho state code, which says road right-of-way must be fully included into a jurisdiction when annexed.

The change will clear up boundaries between Boise, Garden City and Ada County, and it will allow for better support of addressing and emergency services. Those living in the area will continue to receive emergency services from both Ada County and the city of Boise based on whichever is closer, city staff told the council.