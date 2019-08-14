No more muddy paws: Parks and Rec working on upgrades to Boise’s popular Dog Island

Check out Dog Island from a dog’s point of view Explore Together Treasure Valley Dog Island, Boise's newest dog park in the southwest corner of Ann Morrison Park, from a dog's point of view. The 5.4-acre park features multiple spots to swim. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Explore Together Treasure Valley Dog Island, Boise's newest dog park in the southwest corner of Ann Morrison Park, from a dog's point of view. The 5.4-acre park features multiple spots to swim.

Two weeks after it opened, Boise’s newest dog park is already undergoing some upgrades.

Together Treasure Valley Dog Island, located in the southwest corner of Ann Morrison Park, is a 5.4-acre, enclosed off-leash dog park. It includes several water features, meaning there are plenty of places for pups to splash — and now plenty of mud along the banks of those water features, according to Doug Holloway, director of Boise Parks and Recreation.

Holloway said high traffic at the park has led to the messy conditions.

“We can’t put turnstiles to check, but it’s hundreds of dogs a day,” Holloway told the Statesman in a phone interview. “A lot of dogs love the water, and they’re jumping in all over — and jumping out all over, so that’s created a ring of mud.”

Holloway said the department plans to add a layer of gravel — “It’ll be rounded, so it’s nice and comfortable on the paws,” he said — to the perimeter of the ponds in hopes of clearing up some of the mud. Parks and Rec is also considering adding several concrete ramps at different entry points when the water in the park is lower. Currently there is one concrete ramp in the northwest corner of the park.

Finally, Parks and Rec is adding portable toilets to the park for pet owners, as well as a human- and dog-friendly water fountain.

Holloway encouraged patrons of the dog park to share their feedback with Parks and Recreation. Thus far, he said, the vast majority of the feedback has been from park users raving about the addition.

