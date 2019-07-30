Boise pups have plenty to wag about at this new dog park — the biggest in the city

Check out Dog Island from a dog’s point of view Explore Together Treasure Valley Dog Island, Boise's newest dog park in the southwest corner of Ann Morrison Park, from a dog's point of view. The 5.4-acre park features multiple spots to swim. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Explore Together Treasure Valley Dog Island, Boise's newest dog park in the southwest corner of Ann Morrison Park, from a dog's point of view. The 5.4-acre park features multiple spots to swim.

Boise is a pretty great place to be a dog. It boasts the most dog parks per capita of any major U.S. city in the state with the highest percentage of dog ownership nationwide.

On Tuesday, Boise dogs had even more to wag their tails about when the city opened Together Treasure Valley Dog Island, a 5.4-acre dog park in the southwest corner of Ann Morrison Park.

More than 100 dogs and their owners attended the grand opening, from the tiniest chihuahua to a massive malamute. There was even one dog sporting goggles.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen this many happy dogs in one place in my life,” Boise Mayor Dave Bieter said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dog Island will be open year-round, though Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway noted that off-leash season in the rest of Ann Morrison Park still will be restricted to November through February.

The park includes 5.4 acres for active dogs to play, as well as a smaller fenced-in spot for “shy” dogs that’s about one-third of an acre. The main area of the park also features multiple benches for dog owners, as well as two covered picnic structures and places to swim, including a “dog beach” with a ramp to make it easy for pups to get in and out of the water.

Holloway said Dog Island is the largest of the city’s five dedicated dog parks. (The dog park at Military Reserve, which is currently under construction, should reopen in August or September, Holloway said.)

Unlike some other Boise dog parks, Dog Island does not have separate sections for small and large dogs. Holloway said it’s up to dog owners to determine whether the main park area or the smaller “shy dog” area is appropriate for their pooch.

“It’s not predicated by size,” Holloway said, noting that the majority of Boise dog parks are mixed-size.

The rules at Dog Island aren’t particularly stringent: Parks and Rec asks that dogs and children not be in the park unsupervised, and that owners practice common courtesy if their dogs get into a scuffle. Dogs that are not spayed or neutered are allowed in the park, though Holloway encouraged owners to be diligent about supervising intact animals.

The park was funded in part by Together Treasure Valley, a coalition of local businesses that includes the Idaho Statesman, and by the Harry W. Morrison Foundation, which funds nonprofit organizations that improve the Treasure Valley. Each group contributed $50,000 to the project, which cost $450,000.

Previously, the area was unofficially known as Duck Island and was a popular spot for the ducks and geese that are plentiful in Ann Morrison Park. Boise Parks and Rec dredged and cleaned the adjacent pond this spring to rid the area of the muck caused by the waterfowl.