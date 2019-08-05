Several lots in the Boise Foothills were auctioned off. Only one buyer paid up.

A year of earth slippage in the Boise Foothills Since early 2016, the ground under a handful of homes on North Alto Via Court in the Boise Foothills has been slowly sliding downhill. The movement has rendered most of the homes on Alto Via uninhabitable. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Since early 2016, the ground under a handful of homes on North Alto Via Court in the Boise Foothills has been slowly sliding downhill. The movement has rendered most of the homes on Alto Via uninhabitable.

There was high interest when five empty lots were auctioned off last month on Alto Via Court and Strata Via Place in the Boise Foothills. Four of the lots received at least 20 bids and the other had 70.

But only one successful bidder carried through and paid Ada County for the lot by Thursday’s deadline. It was for a 1.2-acre property at 143 N. Alto Via that sold at auction for $28,100.

It was listed for a minimum bid of $6,597, which represented back taxes and fees owed on the property. The additional money will be returned to the owner of the property when it was seized.

The five lots once held homes that slid off their foundations during a slow-moving landslide three years ago. The damage caused roads to close, and large houses were ruled uninhabitable.

The property at 143 Alto Via was once assessed at $180,000, according to the Ada County Assessor’s Office. At the time of the landslide, it was assessed at $143,800.

It’s unclear from the records whether there was a home on the site. One of the other properties that was auctioned off, at 140 Alto Via, once had a much higher assessment, $500,000.

Bidders did not have to put up a bond to guarantee payment, only a $285 registration fee. Under Idaho law, if a county is unable to sell a seized property at auction, it can sell it without further notice by public or private sale.