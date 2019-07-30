The bare Foothills lots where homes slid off were auctioned. Here’s what happened

The Destruction of Terra Nativa The ground shift in the Boise Foothills continues, damaging homes and opening a chasm alongside Alto Via Court. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The ground shift in the Boise Foothills continues, damaging homes and opening a chasm alongside Alto Via Court.

Four empty lots on Alto Via Court and one on Strata Via Place near Tablerock were sold during an auction held last weekend.

Each bid came in at several times the minimum set by Ada County to cover back taxes and fees. The bids ranged from $28,100 to $36,400 for the homes on Alto Via and $65,177 for the one on Strata Via.

Minimum bids were listed at between 4,816 and $8,922 for the Alto Via lots and $23,378 for the one on Strata Via.

There were at least 20 bids on each lot on Alto Via Court and 70 bids on the lot at 270 N. Strata Via Place.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Three years ago, homes near that area of the Boise Foothills slid off their foundations during a slow-moving landslide. Two roads were closed because of the damage, and homes were ruled uninhabitable.

The successful bidders, who will not be publicly identified until the county receives payment, have until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1 to do so, Ada County spokeswoman Elizabeth Duncan said in an email.

By law, Idaho counties take title to properties and any homes or other structures after taxes go unpaid for three years. The owner can get relief for another year by paying the oldest tax bill. A property must be sold by auction within 14 months after a county obtains title, Duncan said.

Any future development of the Alto Via and Strata Via lots would be governed by city and state regulations, Duncan said.

The winning bids were:

140 N. Alto Via Court : $33,200

143 N. Alto Via Court : $28,100

159 N. Alto Via Court : $36,400

177 N. Alto Via Court : $36,300

270 N. Strata Via Place : $65,177