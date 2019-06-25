Female firefighter makes history for Boise Fire Department

Friends, family honor Boise firefighter after his struggle with PTSI Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan remembers his friend and fellow firefighter Charlie Ruffing. Chief Doan attributed the death to Post Traumatic Stress Injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan remembers his friend and fellow firefighter Charlie Ruffing. Chief Doan attributed the death to Post Traumatic Stress Injury.

For the first time in its 143-year history, the Boise Fire Department has a female captain.

Senior firefighter Ashley Rosenbaum will be named captain in a ceremony Wednesday at Station 17 on Cole Road, according to a press release. Rosenbaum, 38, has been with the department for 12 years and was also the station’s first female driver.

Rosenbaum is also a member of the Hazardous Materials Team and previously served with the Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting team.

The Boise Fire Department began as a volunteer department in 1876 and became a paid department in 1902, according to spokeswoman Char Jackson.

“Ashley is a great firefighter and will be a great leader. Her great attitude and work ethic were recognized early on here at Boise Fire, and since she has been hired, she has continued to show her strength and dedication to this job,” Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan said in a statement. “She is great role model and a huge asset to the department.”