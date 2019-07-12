City to open day shelter for people experiencing homelessness as temperatures rise

He works full time but he and his family are homeless. Paul Juntila makes $11 an hour in his job with Boise Parks & Rec. But it's not enough to get him, his wife and four children into an apartment or home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Paul Juntila makes $11 an hour in his job with Boise Parks & Rec. But it's not enough to get him, his wife and four children into an apartment or home.

The city of Boise will reopen the Pioneer Neighborhood Community Center as a day shelter for the homeless on Saturday as temperatures reach the mid- to high-90s.

The day shelter program, which will be open Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer, is located at 500 S. Ash St. in the River Street neighborhood, south of downtown Boise.

Boise Parks and Recreation staff manage the supervised facility for families experiencing homelessness, according to a city news release. It will be open from 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to help families beat the heat.

This summer marks the 11th year the day shelter offers a variety of educational opportunities including art and recreation activities for families. The Pioneer Center has books, games, art supplies and a large collection of toys.

“We are proud to provide this important community resource for families in need when the weather warms up,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway in a news release. “The Pioneer Day Shelter is a safe place for parents with children to get out of the heat.”

Families are referred to the day shelter by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and area service providers including Interfaith Sanctuary, Corpus Christi House and City of Light/River of Life Rescue Mission.

While the Pioneer day shelter will only be open on weekends as high temperatures warrant, Interfaith Sanctuary provides a program for families experiencing homelessness during the week.

The Pioneer day shelter is in need of donations of snack foods, summer clothing or cash donations for new toys and youth activities. To donate, contact program coordinator Marie Hattaway at mhattaway@cityofboise.org or call 208-608-7688.