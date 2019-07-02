Motorcyclist killed in West Boise crash with SUV; Boise Police investigating

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday evening in West Boise, according to a Boise Police press release.

The motorcyclist was involved in a crash with an SUV around 7:30 p.m. on Chinden Boulevard at Five Mile Road. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to the release, and couldn’t be saved. He was not wearing a helmet, the release noted.

The female driver of the SUV, an adult, sustained minor injuries but wasn’t transported to a hospital, according to the release.

Boise Police detectives and a crash scene reconstruction team are investigating the crash. The motorcyclist’s identity will be released by the Ada County Coroner’s Office after his family has been notified, according to the release.