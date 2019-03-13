Power outages disrupt Garden City businesses. It’s not a systemic issue, Idaho Power says

Power outages in a section of Garden City near Chinden Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway in recent weeks have impacted businesses in the area.

Employees at three businesses on 42nd Street told the Statesman Tuesday that it has brought their operations to a halt for an hour or more, leaving warehouses dark and slowing deliveries.

Perhaps none has been more affected than Wildflour Bakery, at 304 E. 42nd St.

“I’ve had to throw away hundreds of cookies and bread,” said owner Mary Cogswell. “They’re caught [half-baked] in the oven. We don’t have a generator. I didn’t think I’d need something like that.”

Cogswell said outages have occurred just about every week since February, at different times of the day.

“It’s going off in the morning, afternoon and night,” she said. “This is something that you shouldn’t have to worry about. It seems like there’s an infrastructure issue.”

Idaho Power spokeswoman Julie Stutts told the Statesman Tuesday that the outages were not from a single cause but “different types of issues,” such as a car into a power pole, animals that hit power lines and equipment failure.

Stutts said recent outages impacted 2,300 customers in the general area bounded by the Boise River, 34th Street, Veterans Memorial Parkway and Chinden Boulevard.

She provided this information about the three of the most recent outages in that area:

Sunday, March 10: A breaker opened at a substation. The cause of why the breaker opened remains under investigation. The outage lasted one hour, 22 minutes.

Tuesday, Feb. 26: Outage at a substation occurred during a rainstorm; equipment failure. That outage lasted an hour.

Thursday, Feb. 14: Outage occurred at a substation when a goose flew into one of the distribution power lines. The outage lasted one hour, 24 minutes.

“It doesn’t make any sense why it’s happening so frequently,” one 42nd Street warehouse employee told the Statesman. “We’ve had four in the last month and a half. You’ll see these panicky e-mails from the weekend: ‘The power is out and we can’t do anything.’”