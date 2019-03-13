Power restored after outage affects series of Boise traffic lights on Main and Fairview

A power outage that affected several traffic lights on main Boise thoroughfares on Wednesday morning has been fixed, according to Idaho Power’s outage map.
According to the utility company’s website, the outage started shortly after 8 a.m. near 17th Street and Shoreline Drive. The outage affected traffic lights along Main Street onto the Interstate 184 outbound connector and on Fairview Avenue. Drivers were faced with stopping at each light and treating it as a four-way stop. That slowed traffic.
Idaho Power’s outage map showed the issue largely resolved by 9:15 a.m. The map said the outage affected 488 customers.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the outage.
This is a breaking news story. We’ll update this as we learn more.
