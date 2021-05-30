Caldwell man killed after driving off the road near Stanley, crashing into mountain

A 75-year-old Caldwell man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash near Stanley, Idaho State Police said in a news release.

Officials said Paul Vestal was driving south on Idaho 75 in a 2012 Ford F-150 when his vehicle left the road, driving through Basin Creek and crashing into a mountain. Other circumstances surrounding the crash weren’t immediately clear Sunday afternoon.

Police said Vestal, who was not wearing a seat belt, died of his injuries at the scene.

Idaho State Police are investigating.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll update this as we learn more.