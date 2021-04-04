2 drivers crash into Mores Creek in one day. Idaho sheriff said speed, alcohol played role

Two drivers crashed their vehicles into a Boise County creek in separate incidents on Saturday, prompting law enforcement officials to urge drivers to reduce their speed and use caution on mountain roads.

Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner said in a phone interview that a female Boise County resident crashed into Mores Creek around milepost 23.5 of Idaho 21 late Saturday morning. The woman was treated at the scene and released.

Several hours later, a man crashed into Mores Creek at milepost 33. Turner said the driver, who was from Ada County, had either been ejected from the vehicle in the crash or left the car on his own before first responders arrived. The man was taken by Life Flight to a Boise hospital.

Turner did not specify what factors were involved in the first crash but said excessive speed and alcohol played a role in the second crash. Neither driver had any passengers.

According to Turner, it’s not unheard of for drivers to end up in Mores Creek, which runs alongside Idaho 21 from the Lucky Peak area to about 13 miles past Idaho City.

“For it to happen twice in the same day is out of the ordinary,” Turner said.

He said the coincidence could be due to the influx of visitors to Boise County in the last year. Idahoans looking for outdoor recreation or day trips out of Boise frequently head to the neighboring county, and visitation has been high throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve seen an extreme number of people coming up every day of the week,” Turner said. “On weekends it’s astronomical.”

Turner urged drivers to use patience and remember that the rural two-lane highway has surprise twists and turns and likely will be busy as spring and summer arrive. He also warned drivers to watch their speed.

“One of my deputies was 2 miles down the road writing ticket for someone going 65 (mph) in a 45” when first responders were called to the second Saturday crash, Turner said. “He said he had cars going by him at 60-plus in a 45 zone all night.

“People are just in a hurry and they don’t take into consideration the road conditions,” Turner added. “The only thing they care about is getting where they’re trying to go.”