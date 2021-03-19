Boise man convicted on felony sexual abuse of a child charges, faces life in prison

Boise man may face multiple life terms after child sexual abuse conviction.

A Boise man has been convicted of sexually abusing a child, the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

Kevin Wheeler, 53, was arrested last year for charges of sexually abusing children between 2007 and 2016.

The 3-day trial, which began on Tuesday, found him guilty of five counts of lewd conduct with a minor and two counts of sexually abusing a minor, according to a press release.

A trial for a remaining count of lewd conduct is scheduled to begin on March 30, said Emily Lowe, a spokeswoman for the Prosecutor’s office, by phone.

The felony convictions could result in multiple life prison sentences for Wheeler, who will appear before Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler on June 10 for sentencing.