Watch Live: Idaho Gov. Brad Little announcement on the federal COVID-19 Relief Bill

Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. today on the impact of the recently passed federal COVID Relief Bill on Idaho. The federal $1.9 trillion relief package was passed on March 6, promising financial support for states, businesses and individuals.

Idaho’s use of the funds could be complicated by a tax-cut bill passed earlier this week by the Idaho Legislature.

Although COVID-19 cases have declined in the state since their peak in December, confirmed cases continue, troubling virus variants are confirmed and people continue to die from the virus and its complications. Ada County remains a hotspot.

Idaho currently is in Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds reopening plan.

Watch live

The livestream will appear below as soon as it’s available.