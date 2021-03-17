Boise, Idaho Falls areas continue recent trend as Idaho’s COVID-19 hot spots

The Boise and Idaho Falls areas continued their recent trend as Idaho’s hot spots for new cases of COVID-19.

Ada County led the state Wednesday with 119 new cases (48,062 total), and Bonneville County, which is home to Idaho Falls, added 114 new cases (13,344 total). Ada and Bonneville counties have occupied the top two places in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s weekly list of hot spots for each of the past four weeks.

The two counties made up roughly half of the 454 new confirmed and probable cases reported statewide Wednesday by Health and Welfare. The state’s seven-day moving average stayed above 300 for the sixth day in a row at 316.4 cases per day.

New coronavirus-related deaths were added in Bannock (1 new, 98 total), Bingham (2 new, 66 total), Bonneville (2 new, 154 total) and Lewis (1 new, 8 total) counties. The latest deaths in Bonneville County were a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health says the Bingham County deaths were a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s. The Bannock County death was a woman in her 80s.

Idaho has lost 1,935 residents to the virus, with a case fatality rate of about 1.1%.

Joining Ada and Bonneville counties with significant case increases Wednesday were Bannock (46 new, 8,172 total), Canyon (28 new, 25,143 total), Madison (26 new, 6,648 total), Bingham (22 new, 4,496 total), Kootenai (22 new, 16,995 total) and Jefferson (17 new, 2,647 total) counties.

The other counties reporting new cases were Blaine (2 new, 2,208 total), Boise (1 new, 318 total), Bonner (4 new, 3,054 total), Boundary (3 new, 833 total), Cassia (1 new, 2,884 total), Clearwater (2 new, 1,013 total), Custer (1 new, 237 total), Elmore (1 new, 1,654 total), Franklin (2 new, 1,102 total), Fremont (2 new, 1,054 total), Gem (1 new, 1,710 total), Gooding (1 new, 1,276 total), Jerome (2 new, 2,526 total), Latah (7 new, 2,870 total), Lincoln (1 new, 489 total), Minidoka (2 new, 2,301 total), Nez Perce (8 new, 3,427 total), Oneida (1 new, 334 total), Owyhee (2 new, 1,027 total), Payette (1 new, 2,405 total), Shoshone (2 new, 1,029 total), Teton (4 new, 1,123 total), Twin Falls (8 new, 9,090 total) and Valley (2 new, 815 total).

Health and Welfare removed one case from Benewah County (640 total).

To date, Idaho has reported 176,461 cases of COVID-19, and Health and Welfare estimates that 98,252 of those cases have recovered.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 544,557, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 211,622 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,390 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,269 admissions to the ICU and 9,814 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of March 16, the health system was reporting 19 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 494 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of March 16, the health system was reporting 23 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 344 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 7.7%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since March 16: North Jr. High (2), Whittier Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for March 4-17: Centennial High (2), Eagle High (4), Meridian High (1), Renaissance High (1), Rocky Mountain High (3), Eagle Middle (1), Heritage Middle (1), Lake Hazel Middle (2), Meridian Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Barbara Morgan STEM Academy (2), Eagle Hills Elementary (1), Galileo STEM Academy (1), Hillsdale Elementary (3), Mary McPherson Elementary (1), Pepper Ridge Elementary (1), Siena Elementary (2).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 48,062, Adams 332, Bannock 8,172, Bear Lake 363, Benewah 640, Bingham 4,496, Blaine 2,208, Boise 318, Bonner 3,054, Bonneville 13,344, Boundary 833, Butte 201, Camas 71, Canyon 25,143, Caribou 630, Cassia 2,884, Clark 55, Clearwater 1,013, Custer 237, Elmore 1,654, Franklin 1,102, Fremont 1,054, Gem 1,710, Gooding 1,276, Idaho 1,168, Jefferson 2,647, Jerome 2,526, Kootenai 16,995, Latah 2,870, Lemhi 511, Lewis 382, Lincoln 489, Madison 6,648, Minidoka 2,301, Nez Perce 3,427, Oneida 334, Owyhee 1,027, Payette 2,405, Power 636, Shoshone 1,029, Teton 1,123, Twin Falls 9,090, Valley 815, Washington 1,186.