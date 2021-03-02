Longtime Idaho Statesman journalist named to newsroom’s top leadership position

Chadd Cripe is the new editor of the Idaho Statesman. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Chadd Cripe, who has worked at the Idaho Statesman for more than 24 years, has been selected for the top newsroom position.

Cripe, 45, has been the acting editor since the end of January.

“I am thrilled to have a chance to lead the newsroom that has been such a huge part of my life, and I’m excited to get moving on our plan to provide the community with essential, exclusive reporting — like we have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cripe said.

Cripe started his time at the Idaho Statesman as a copy editing intern in 1996 and covered Boise State football for 14 years. He also served as a copy editor, high school sports reporter, minor-league sports reporter and outdoors reporter before becoming sports editor in 2017.

He was named the No. 2 editor in the newsroom in 2019.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Cripe has also used his breaking news expertise to help lead the Statesman’s COVID-19 coverage.

“Chadd has shown tremendous leadership during his time in the interim role,” McClatchy Northwest regional editor Stephanie Pedersen said. “He has balanced the demands of the transition with a strong commitment to journalism that serves the Boise community.”

Cripe said he has put together a strategic plan to lead the Statesman in producing the best journalism in the state.

“We will be filling several open positions and adding new coverage areas in the coming months — reloading our newsroom with talented people with a passion for local journalism,” Cripe said. “I have big goals for what the Idaho Statesman can be in the digital-first media world, and I’m committed to achieving them.”

Pedersen cited Cripe’s breadth of experience and his commitment to the Idaho Statesman, the Boise community and to Idaho as reasons for his selection as editor.

“I am confident that he will succeed, leading the newsroom to deliver essential journalism that makes a difference in our readers’ lives,” Pedersen said.