Idaho Statesman names Chadd Cripe interim editor, begins search for new newsroom leader

Chadd Cripe

Chadd Cripe, a veteran journalist and longtime Treasure Valley resident, has been named interim editor of the Idaho Statesman.

Cripe, 45, has worked at the Statesman for more than 24 years, starting as a copy editing intern. He covered Boise State football for 14 years before taking over as sports editor and then as the No. 2 editor in the newsroom.

Cripe takes over for Christina Lords, who departs after two years as the Statesman’s editor. The Statesman is owned by McClatchy, a media company that has more than 25 properties nationwide.

“We are proud of the journalism that our hard-working and dedicated reporters continue to deliver at the Idaho Statesman in these unprecedented times,” McClatchy Northwest regional editor Stephanie Pedersen said. “Local news has never been more important.”

Boise will move quickly to fill the editor role permanently, Pedersen said.

“My focus is to make sure that the Idaho Statesman continues to provide essential COVID-19 coverage while supporting our talented staff in any way that I can,” Cripe said. “Our community is counting on us.”