WATCH LIVE: Gov. Brad Little’s first news conference on Idaho COVID vaccine rollout

Gov. Brad Little will hold his first in a series of promised news conferences on the roll out of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

Idaho officials released a rough timeline in late December for when residents can expect their turn to get the coronavirus vaccination, though much of the planning remains a work in progress and is contingent on the state’s supply and demand. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare anticipates that it will take through the end of the summer of 2021 to vaccinate all adults who want the shot.

“The biggest thing we want people to realize is that the timeline is the best information we have at this time,” department spokesperson Niki Forbing-Orr told the Associated Press. “We’ll get to everyone who wants a vaccine eventually, but we really hope everyone will be patient and continue to follow the recommended guidelines in the meantime.”

