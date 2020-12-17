Idaho won’t receive as many COVID-19 vaccines as expected next week

Idaho will not receive as many doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week as it originally expected, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Idaho’s allotment for next week was reduced from 17,550 to 9,750 doses.

“We don’t know why it was reduced. But our focus doesn’t change — health care workers will continue to receive the vaccine,” IDHW said in a Twitter post.

The Gem State’s first shipment of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech arrived Monday, and Health and Welfare expected to receive most of the initial 13,650-dose allotment.

Idaho isn’t the only state reporting a reduced second shipment, according to reports from The Washington Post and other news outlets. Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington were among the other states receiving fewer vaccines.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Idaho and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pfizer released a statement about the confusion Thursday.

“Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed,” the statement reads. “This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them. We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses.”

Idaho has earmarked the first shipment of vaccines for “health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.”

New Crush the Curve COVID-19 testing site to open in Emmett

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Crush the Curve Idaho will open a third coronavirus testing site Saturday, the first outside Ada County.

The latest free testing location will be in Emmett, as the testing will take place at 400 South Pine St., according to a news release from Crush the Curve. People who have COVID-19 symptoms or were recently exposed to someone confirmed to have the virus are eligible for testing.

In addition to the new Emmett location, Crush the Curve also offers free COVID-19 testing at the Boise Airport economy lot, located at 5600 West Victory Road, and in Meridian, located at 2775 West Navigator Drive.

Coronavirus tests through Crush the Curve are free whether or not you have insurance, according to the group. Test results are delivered via email and typically are available 24-36 hours after the test arrives at the lab.

If you have insurance, the lab processing will be billed to your insurer. Co-pays are waived through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. For those who do not have insurance, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act covers the cost of testing completely.

To see if you qualify for a test, go to www.crushthecurveidaho.com for more information.