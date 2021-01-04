Amber Alert originating in Yakima, Washington, now in effect in Idaho. Teen girl taken

An Amber Alert from the Yakima (Washington) Police Department was issued in Idaho as well Monday evening, when the Idaho State Police sent out a notification involving a 15-year-old girl who was taken.

Police said that Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro did not return from taking out the garbage at about 11:20 a.m. Monday in Yakima. She recently was brought back from Arizona after being taken there by a man who coerced her via social media.

That man, Daniel B. Ovante, 36, made threats to come take Angeles and kill her family, according to police. Ovante, who has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, and has a felony warrant out for his arrest. He was last driving a black Ford F-150 with Arizona license plate BYR6257. Police said the two-door truck has a side step.

Angeles is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and torn jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.