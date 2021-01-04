Boise Police arrest woman accused of physical abuse of 6 children

Boise Police arrested a 29-year-old Boise woman on Dec. 31 after officers began investigating her in November regarding alleged child abuse.

Police say six victims were located, and Angel Hibbard is charged with six counts of felony injury to child.

“While investigating, BPD worked to contact any additional victims and their families,” according to a Boise Police Department news release. “Officers also worked with Health and Welfare to ensure the ongoing safety of the children involved.”

The police investigations were reviewed by the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, “and a warrant was issued for Hibbard’s arrest,“ the release said.

Hibbard remains in custody at the Ada County Jail, with her next court date set for Monday, Jan. 11.

Anyone with information about other possible victims is asked by police to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for a mobile device.