Idaho Capitol Christmas tree, decorations go up. No public ceremony, just view on your own

Coronavirus. COVID-19. Closed. Canceled.

It generally hasn’t been a good year to hear words starting with “c.” But the end of 2020 might be a good time to turn the corner.

The Idaho Capitol Christmas tree was moved into place on Monday, and although the virus has naturally put the kibosh on the usual celebration, Gov. Brad Little and first lady Teresa Little are inviting Idahoans to come view the 50-foot tree and the Capitol Christmas decorations once they are up this week — while taking the proper precautions.

“COVID-19 has adjusted the way we do things this year,” Gov. Little said in a press release. “Though we will forgo a formal Capitol Christmas tree lighting ceremony, we invite you and your family to spend time together at the Idaho State Capitol viewing the beautiful décor.”

This year’s tree was donated by Doug Cobb, according to the release. Starting Tuesday morning, crews will spend the next day or two putting lights on the massive spruce and decorating the Statehouse.

“There is much to reflect upon this year,” Little said. “I hope you take this time appreciate the things that are truly important and find any joy and blessings this year has brought.”