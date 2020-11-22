Local
Join us for ‘Nuestras Voces: Latino Students Talk with Idaho Gov. Brad Little About Education’
Local and national experts say the success of Latino students is critical for Idaho’s future. But Latino students, who make up 18 percent of public school enrollment in Idaho, often face economic and educational inequities that make it harder to succeed academically.
Idaho Education News and the Idaho Statesman have been reporting on Latino student outcomes and experiences for more than a year. Now it’s time you heard from the students themselves.
Latino students from across the state sent questions about education to ask Gov. Brad Little. Several of those students will join reporters Sami Edge and Nicole Foy for a live, virtual discussion, where they will share their stories with the governor and ask him questions about the future of education for Latino students.
Join us at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2 for that discussion, which will be live-streamed on idahostatesman.com, and on Idaho Education News’ and the Idaho Statesman’s Facebook pages.
Watch it live
What: Nuestras Voces: Latino Students Talk with Gov. Brad Little about Education
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
Where: Watch live right here on this page Dec. 2, or on Facebook @IdahoEdNews or @IdahoStatesman.
Are you a Latino student interested in submitting a question? Email reporter Sami Edge at sedge@idahoednews.org for more information or submit your question via this form.
Brad Little, governor of Idaho
Nicole Foy, moderator & Idaho Statesman reporter
Sami Edge, moderator & Idaho Education News reporter
