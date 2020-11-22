Join us for ‘Nuestras Voces: Latino Students Talk with Idaho Gov. Brad Little About Education’

McClatchy

Local and national experts say the success of Latino students is critical for Idaho’s future. But Latino students, who make up 18 percent of public school enrollment in Idaho, often face economic and educational inequities that make it harder to succeed academically.

Idaho Education News and the Idaho Statesman have been reporting on Latino student outcomes and experiences for more than a year. Now it’s time you heard from the students themselves.

Latino students from across the state sent questions about education to ask Gov. Brad Little. Several of those students will join reporters Sami Edge and Nicole Foy for a live, virtual discussion, where they will share their stories with the governor and ask him questions about the future of education for Latino students.

Join us at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2 for that discussion, which will be live-streamed on idahostatesman.com, and on Idaho Education News’ and the Idaho Statesman’s Facebook pages.

What: Nuestras Voces: Latino Students Talk with Gov. Brad Little about Education

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Watch live right here on this page Dec. 2, or on Facebook @IdahoEdNews or @IdahoStatesman.

Are you a Latino student interested in submitting a question? Email reporter Sami Edge at sedge@idahoednews.org for more information or submit your question via this form.

Gov. Brad Little keeps Idaho in Stage 4 of his plan to reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic. His update was announced at a press conference in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Statehouse Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in Boise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Brad Little, governor of Idaho

Nicole Foy Katherine Jones

Nicole Foy, moderator & Idaho Statesman reporter

Sami Edge, moderator & Idaho Education News reporter