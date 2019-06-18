Crime

Motorcyclist dies on Highway 55 after crashing, striking a guardrail with no helmet

A 55-year-old motorcyclist from Boise died Monday after going off the roadway on Highway 55 and striking a guardrail.

Around 9:50 a.m., William Balding was driving a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle north on the highway, at milepost 86, north of Banks, Idaho, according to Idaho State Police.

Balding was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Balding was not wearing a helmet. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

