4-H kids won thousands at Treasure Valley fairs this year. New rules might change that.

Junior Market Livestock Sale at the Western Idaho Fair Local businesses and community members shout bids during the Western Idaho Fair's junior market livestock sale on Tuesday, Aug. 20 in Garden City, Idaho. Many Treasure Valley kids use the money they make at the market sale for college funds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local businesses and community members shout bids during the Western Idaho Fair's junior market livestock sale on Tuesday, Aug. 20 in Garden City, Idaho. Many Treasure Valley kids use the money they make at the market sale for college funds.

Treasure Valley children get thousands of dollars for their college funds at local fairs’ junior market sales, where local businesses and community members bid on the cows, goats and pigs that 4-H and FFA participants have carefully raised all year. But an old rule allowing the selling of animals at more than one county fair in a single summer is changing next year, putting some of that money in jeopardy.

Hans Bruijn, Premium Office coordinator at the Western Idaho Fair, said the business community is always supportive of the market sales at the Western Idaho Fair and the Canyon County Fair. Western Idaho Fair staff don’t have final numbers on how much money Treasure Valley children received at the 2019 Junior Market Livestock sale, but Bruijn said last year’s sale grossed a record-breaking $353,000, and he predicted the final count for 2019 would come close to matching that number.

Maci Glineski, of Kuna, received the high bid of $6,385 for her steer at the Western Idaho Fair’s junior livestock sale last week. Her older brother, Gunner Glineski, came in second in the same category and got $6,298 for his steer. Local businesses and fair attendees signed up to bid on the animals, usually offering upward of $4 or $5 a pound for cattle.

Generally, 4-H and FFA kids may show or sell animals only in the same county where their 4-H or FFA club is based. But Canyon and Ada county children have been crossing boundaries to show in both fairs for decades, thanks to a special agreement between the fairs and extension offices.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It’s kind of unique. It doesn’t happen anywhere else in the state,” Bruijn said.

That’s changing next year, when the University of Idaho extension offices will begin implementing a rule meant to ease overcrowding at Treasure Valley fairs — particularly at the Canyon County Fair. Starting in 2020, children won’t be allowed to show and sell market animals such as beef cattle, sheep, meat goats, swine and chickens at both fairs.

Students in 4-H and FFA can still show at both fairs if one is a market animal and another is a breeding animal. But they’ll have to decide whether to participate in the Western Idaho Fair’s livestock sale or the one at the Canyon County Fair.

Market sale participants traveled to the Western Idaho Fair from all over the southwest part of the state, but most of the winners came from 4-H or FFA clubs in Ada or Canyon. Several had just successfully sold other animals — sheep, goats, cattle or pigs — at the Canyon County Fair a few weeks before.

Jacob Woodson, 12, told the Idaho Statesman that the auction itself — where he paraded his pig, Pancakes, in front of a crowd of people while audience members shouted bids at the auctioneer — was “kind of nerve-wracking.” However, he said he loved the entire five-month process of caring for Pancakes and competing at the fair.

“You get to hang out with them and you really get to see what they behave like,” said Jacob, a Kuna resident. “They are really nice animals.”

Brujin said the decision to restrict access to the market sales was a difficult one reached after long discussions between the University of Idaho extension offices in Ada and Canyon counties, Canyon County commissioners, and staff at both the Canyon County Fair and the Western Idaho Fair. They settled on the decision they felt would relieve overcrowding with minimal effect on the kids, although they’ll have to wait until next year to see how the decision plays out.

“I don’t think anyone really knows what the effect is going to be,” Bruijn said.

Kendra Mendes, 9, is one of the 4-H kids who might be affected by the new rule. She showed a sheep named Spirit at the Canyon County Fair a few weeks ago and entered her steer, Knucklehead, in the Western Idaho Fair’s market sale last week. She mentioned the crowding in the Canyon County Fair’s 4-H livestock area — she told the Statesman she had to share space with other kids — but said she loved the experience of participating in both fairs.

“I really like it and it’s super fun,” she told the Statesman.

The junior market sale at the Western Idaho Fair is a community-focused event, much like the other 4-H and FFA events at local fairs. Sandy Crawford, a Meridian volunteer who’s worked the sale for more than two decades, said her children aren’t in FFA and 4-H anymore — now her grandkids participate — but she continues to volunteer because of everything the fair and market sale taught her family.

“They learn responsibility, they learn what they’ve done good and what they’ve done bad,” Crawford said. “The money is really the least of it.”

Ultimately, Brujin said, the crowding that prompted the change is a good problem to have. Even though there might be less Treasure Valley farmland than there used to be, there are still plenty of local children who want to raise livestock or learn about agricultural careers.

“It’s great that there is still that interest,” Brujin said. “Some of those kids, they don’t have the animal at their own home but they may have it at a neighboring farm or with someone they work with. I do think it’s important, especially at the Western Idaho Fair where we are more and more urban, that we still have these kids who want to participate.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING We're diving deep into Idaho agriculture Reporter Nicole Foy is helping the Idaho Statesman expand coverage of agriculture, farming and food across Idaho. Agriculture and food production has long been an important part of Idaho’s economy, with dairies, international agribusinesses and food processors among the state’s top employers. Many Idahoans have close ties to agriculture, even as houses continue to replace farmland, especially in Boise and throughout the Treasure Valley. If you have agriculture-related story ideas, contact Nicole at 208-377-6347 or nfoy@idahostatesman.com. You can also take our survey. You can be sure not to miss any of this work by signing up for our weekly Idaho Business newsletter.