Want to support local farms? Here are five (fun) things you can do.
More and more Idaho women have a defining role in ag business
Farmland in the Treasure Valley may be disappearing by the day, but you don’t need to travel far to find Idahoans working hard to provide food for the community. If you’re interested in supporting local farms or you just want to learn more about Idaho’s thriving agriculture industry, there are plenty of fun activities you can do this summer that helps local farmers and ranchers.
1. Tour a local farm
The Ada County Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a series of farm tours starting this month, featuring frequent vendors at the Boise Farmers Market. Tickets cost $10 each, with a mid-day picnic and transportation included in the trip. Families are encouraged to join, but only children 10 and older are allowed on the working farms.
The first tour 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 1500 Shoreline Drive. You can meet the farmers and tour Purple Sage Farms in Middleton, Meadowlark Farms in Nampa and Kelley Orchards in Weiser.
2. Stock your weekend barbecue (and fridge) with locally-sourced steaks and burgers
Support local ranches by buying beef, lamb and other meat locally. Ranchers like Valli-Hi Angus Ranch offer USDA-certified lamb, as well as tenderloins, rib-eye steak, hamburger meat and more. You can order online, over the phone or stop by the ranch’s meat store on Friday and Saturday at 14740 Orchard Ave. in Caldwell and see what’s available.
3. Take a self-guided Sunnyslope Wine Tour
Tour the more than 15 wineries and vineyards on the Sunnyslope Wine Trail in Caldwell, part of Idaho’s Snake River Valley AVA. Download a map or pick one up from the wine trail’s welcome center in Downtown Caldwell, where you can find more resources and recommendations from the Destination Caldwell staff.
Williamson Orchard and Vineyard is also hosting a vineyard education event and walking tour Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $23.
4. Sign up for a subscription box from local farmers
Several Treasure Valley farms participate in a type of fresh food subscription service — known as CSA’s, or Community Supported Agriculture — that delivers anything from fresh produce to specially-prepared meals to your front door.
Some farms are still taking subscriptions for the 2019 season, while others are closed until spring. Prices vary by farm, but most charge $300-$400 for a full season:
- Boise Backlot Farms: Fresh produce
- Earthly Delights Farm in Boise: Fresh vegetables, fruit and herbs
Global Gardens in Boise: Fresh vegetables and herbs
- Field Good Farms in Boise: Fresh vegetables, fruit and herbs
- True Roots Organic in Marsing: Organic produce
- Hen & Hare Microfarm in Boise: Eggs, produce and herbal products
- Holy Green Farms in Nampa: Vegetables, fruit, herbs and edible flowers
5. Pick your own fruit at Kelley’s Canyon Orchards
Kelley’s Canyon Orchards is a historic Idaho farm that’s been in the Kelley family for more than a century. It’s about a 90 minute drive from the Treasure Valley, but you and your family can spend the day picking your own fruit or shopping at the open air fruit stand. You can even book a stay in the orchard’s historic cottage. Peaches, pears and plums are available through September, and visitors can join the orchards’ National Peach Day celebration on Thursday, Aug. 22.
1903 River Road
Filer, ID 83328
Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
208-543-5330
Is there a fun activity you think should be added to this list? We’re building a seasonal database of fun farm activities. Contact reporter Nicole Foy at 208-377-6347 or email nfoy@idahostatesman.com.
