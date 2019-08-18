Local
Boise police recover man’s body from Quinn’s Pond several days after he was last seen
How to save yourself from drowning
Boise Police Department on Saturday recovered a man’s body from a popular swimming spot several days after he had gone missing.
According to police spokeswoman Haley Williams, police responded to an apparent drowning around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Quinn’s Pond. The body was determined to be a man in his 20s.
Williams said the body had been in the water for several days. Police have identified the man and said he was last seen by friends and family on Aug. 14. His identity has not been made public.
Police said an investigation is ongoing, but they don’t suspect any foul play.
It’s the first drowning incident at the pond since July of 2017, when a refugee boy drowned only 9 days after moving to Boise.
Comments