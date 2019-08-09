Twin Falls School District cancels baseball team’s AR-15 rifle raffle

Sporting rifles vs. machine guns Stacey Nagy, national sales manager for Primary Weapons Systems in Boise, talks about the company's semi automatic rifle and the difference between sporting rifles and machine guns. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stacey Nagy, national sales manager for Primary Weapons Systems in Boise, talks about the company's semi automatic rifle and the difference between sporting rifles and machine guns.

TWIN FALLS — A high school baseball team will return money received while selling tickets for a gun raffle.

Canyon Ridge High School baseball coach Chris Waitley planned to raffle off a shotgun and an AR-15 as part of a community fundraiser and enlisted his players to sell tickets. Twin Falls School District canceled the fundraiser after learning of it

Waitley did not go through the proper approval process, and the raffle would not have been authorized, district spokeswoman Eva Craner said.

“We’re not taking a stand on gun rights,” Craner said. “It’s just not an appropriate raffle for our students.”

Students are being asked to return money to those who bought tickets, she said.

The district first learned of the raffle when a KMVT reporter inquired about the raffle. The TV station said an anonymous Twin Falls resident contacted it about the raffle after dozens of people were killed in recent shootings around the country.

Fundraisers in the district must be approved through an activities director, Craner told the Times-News. Similar events have been proposed and rejected by the district in the past, she said.

“Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it’s appropriate for a student to be selling raffle tickets for,” Craner said.